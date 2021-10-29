WATCH: Bochurim Sing In Honor Of HaRav’s Ezrachi’s Return To Yeshivah

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi returned to the yeshivah on Thursday morning for the first time since he was released from the hospital on Friday.

HaRav Ezrachi was hospitalized last week in critical condition but made a miraculously speedy recovery.

The video shows the Rosh Yeshivah, who still looks very weak, being accompanied to his chair by the bochurim who are singing and dancing in his honor.

Due to his advanced age, the public is asked to continue davening for the continued refuah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)