Outrageous ‘Deal With The Devil:’ Israeli Gov’t Funds Funneled To Hamas Via Ra’am

A Channel 13 News report over the weekend revealed that the Islamist R’a’am party transferred funds it received from the Bennett government to Hamas through a nonprofit organization. The report is based on an investigation carried out by the Ad Kan organization and the Choose Life forum for bereaved families.

The report revealed that Razi Issa, a senior member of the Ra’am party and director of the Assistance 48 Association, visited the Gaza Strip as part of his role as director of the organization. During his visit he met with senior Hamas official Razi Hamed, who publicly thanked the organization for its contribution to Gaza.

The investigation also revealed that one of the association’s branches is directed by Azhar Shaharur, whose husband and son are members of the Islamic Jihad terror organization and whose brother took part in the deadliest terror attack of the Second Intifada, the “Pesach massacre” in the Park Hotel in Netanya.

Additionally, senior members of the Finance Ministry’s budget department carried out coalition negotiations regarding how much money Ra’am would receive in the Aid 48 offices in Kfar Qassem, with Issa serving as the head of the negotiations!

“For the first time in the history of the State of Israel, the Israeli taxpayer is funding a terrorist organization responsible for the murder of Israelis,” Ad Kan director Gilad Ach stated. “The state budget must not be passed in its current form in which it transfers billions into the Islamic movement. We call on the Zionist elements that are still in the coalition to end this deal with the devil and take action to rectify the situation. It’s not too late.”

The Religious Zionist Party stated: “Ra’am’s and the Islamic movement’s ties with Hamas were known to Bennett and Shaked even before the election. The personal political interests of Bennett, Shaked, and Yamina members are causing unprecedented strategic damage that will not be forgiven.”

“Hundreds of millions will be transferred from the Interior Ministry to the current budget of the Arab municipalities, with the knowledge that these funds will reach Islamic Movement organizations and Hamas and will support terrorism. If there is anyone among the Zionist parties of the coalition who still has any red lines left, they can prevent the passing of the budget and stop this national suicide.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)