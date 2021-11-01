The Power of Chanukah From Rav Shmuel Auerbach zt”l

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

This week is Rosh Chodesh Kislev. Kislev is the month in which Chanukah falls. Cheshvan actually has no holidays – which is why it is called Mar Cheshvan – bitter Cheshvan, so to speak. We see from this that the spiritual illumination of the Yom Tov starts at Rosh Chodesh itself. We can also see this from the Hagaddah, where it states yachol mirosh chodesh, etc. Were it not for the drasha of the pasuk itself, we would have actually had the celebration itself on Rosh Chodesh!

Chanukah is not a Yom Tov. And yet, it contains enormous power. It contains unprecedented transformative powers and capabilities. Here is how.

The Vilna Gaon (Yahel Ohr) writes that the recitation of Hallel on Chanukah correlates to 8 days of the Yomim Tovim in the Jewish calendar in which we do not recite the full Hallel. They are the six days of Pesach; the two days of Rosh haShana (which are considered as one long day); and Yom Kippur.

Rav Shmuel Auerbach zt”l points out that the Hallel that is being recited, according to the Vilna Gaon, is that of an actual Yom Tov Hallel. (See B’Korei Shmo Vol. II p. 15). In other words, the first days of Chanukah are the Hallels that are recited on the latter days of Pesach itself!

This can serve as a remarkable inspiration to us to infuse our Torah observance. Let’s allow this to take place from this Rosh Chodesh, and not wait until Chanukah.

The author can be reached at [email protected]