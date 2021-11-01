No. 6 On Ra’am List Praised Hamas Rocket Fire Into Israel

A storm arose in Israel this week when it was revealed that the sixth candidate on the Islamic Ra’am party’s list expressed support for rocket fire from Gaza terrorists into Israel.

In 2018, Ra’am party member Ala Aladin Jaarin uploaded a post on Facebook with a video of Gaza terrorists firing rockets into Israel. The text accompanying the video stated: “Dear Shahid (martyr) … we will break our fast in Jerusalem … the capital of Palestine … We have no other solution than victory or death as martyrs.”

The post was uploaded ten days after 200 rockets were fired into Israel by Gaza-based terrorists.

The Ra’am party refused to comment on the report.

The report comes a day after another incriminating report on Ra’am revealed that the party transferred funds it received from the Bennett government to Hamas through a nonprofit organization.

