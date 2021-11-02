Shock In Italy After Vaccine Passport Protesters Don Auschwitz Constumes

The Jewish community in Italy was stunned after activists opposing the country’s Covid-19 passport program dressed up as prisoners of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Protesters demonstrated in the city of Novara in northwest Italy while dressed in uniforms evocative of the garbs worn by Auschwitz prisoners, with some of the costumes also bearing numbers, in reference to the identification number tattoos given to Jewish inmates at the camp.

“These are images I would never have thought to see,” said Noemi Di Segni, president of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities.

“They are as stupid and ignorant as they are dangerous,” she said of the protesters.

The mayor of Novara, Alessandro Canelli, also expressed his outrage at the stunt, slamming the activists for comparing the dismissal of their beliefs to the murder of millions of Jews.

“To compare an ideological position on a vaccine or a health pass to the most tragic page of our history and to people who were deported, humiliated, tortured and killed is quite simply shameful,” Canelli said. “The couldn’t have chosen a worse way to express a position on which one can be more or less in agreement.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)