Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Gershon Edelstein Declare Prayer Session on Thursday Re Bennet Initiatives

Translated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

[PLEASE NOTE: THE TRANSLATOR CHECKED WITH RAV EDELSTEIN SHLITA THIS MORNING WHO SAID THAT THE LETTER APPLIES TO AMERICANS AS WELL]

With the Assistance of Heaven

At the Conclusion of the month of Cheshvan, the year of Shmitah 5782

To Shout Out With a Cry and to Give Voice to Our Prayers

When, to the sadness of our hearts, the malicious government took it upon themselves to damage all of the pillars of the world, and carried out their plot against those who study Torah in every possible way:

to interfere with kollel students in terms of their assistance with daycare for their young children

imposing various and bizarre taxes to make things difficult for those who study Torah

to attack Kashrus of the people who dwell in Zion

In increasing the recognition of movements foreign to Torah-true Judaism in uprooting the rule of Halacha through desecrating the holy place, the remnant of our Holy Temple.

Now certainly that which they conspire to do – will not succeed. For this Torah – “any weapon formed against her shall not succeed” (Yishayahu 54:17) – and “in each and every generation they arise upon us to destroy us, and the Holy One Blessed be He saves us from their hand (Haggadah).”

They also err in thinking that it will cause weakness in those who study Torah – rather, au contraire – it is certain that each one will strengthen themselves to add diligence to their Torah study. These hurdles will only add to and fortify those who study.

However, since there is Chillul Hashem in what they do, it is our duty to make a Kiddush Hashem [to sanctify Hashem’s Name], and to strengthen in Torah, in good Midos [virtues] and in Emunah [our faith in Hashem], and to shout with a cry before the Master of all the worlds, and especially on the eve of the Rosh Chodesh that comes upon us for the good – an ais ratzon [a propitious time of prayer], it is proper that the entire Klal shall enter to cry out in the Tefillah of Yom Kippur Kotton at each and every city to grasp onto the art of our fore-fathers, for certainly these events did not come to us but to awaken is so that we strengthen ourselves in all matters that require strengthening.

G-d-willing, we shall soon merit an eternal redemption, and the redeemer shall come to Zion, Amain, so may it be His Will.

*** PLEASE HELP A TZADAIKES AND TZADDIK GET MARRIED (THEY ARE BROKE)***

RABBI YAIR HOFFMAN IS VOUCHING FOR THIS. PLEASE CLICK ABOVE!!

[Rabbi] Chaim Kanievsky

[Rabbi] Y. Gershon Edelstein

The translator can be reached at [email protected]