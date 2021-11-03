STUNNER: Lakewood Vaad May Have Handed Governor Murphy His Second Term

As votes in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race continue to be counted, several pollsters are now projecting Governor Phil Murphy to have won the race, despite having a tiny lead and thousands of ballots remaining to be recorded.

Election forecasters say that, although there are technically enough outstanding votes remaining to tip the election towards Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the votes still uncounted come primarily from Democratic strongholds and mail-in ballots, and are expected to skew towards Murphy.

There are numerous discrepancies in the data, and the exact lead Governor Murphy currently holds over Ciattarelli remains unclear, but it appears to be somewhere in the range of 1,000 to 7,000 votes.

This has been leading numerous election analysts to speculate what role the Lakewood Vaad had in Tuesday’s election. The Vaad endorsed Murphy for reelection, and the Democratic ultimately received 7,112 votes in Lakewood, though Ciattarelli still won the Lakewood vote by a landslide.

Election gurus like Dave Wasserman are now publicly saying that had the Lakewood Vaad endorsed Ciattarelli rather than Murphy, the race could be looking quite different.

Wasserman notes that former President Trump received over 30,000 votes from Lakewood in the 2020 election, while Biden received just over 6,000. Fast forward to Tuesday’s election, and we see how the Republican’s numbers are far worse than Trump’s, likely due to the Lakewood Vaad having endorsed the Democrat in the race.

Lakewood gave Ciattarelli 11,644 votes and Murphy 7,112. That means the Republican performed worse, and the Democrat better, than in the most recent election. And many are attributing that directly to the Lakewood Vaad.

Had the Vaad endorsed Ciattarelli, people are now speculating, Ciattarelli could have received far more Lakewood votes and ultimately won the election by a margin of several thousand votes, even when taking into account the still-uncounted ballots.

This has also led many to question the power of the Lakewood Vaad and what level of clout it will have in future elections.

Some say that the Vaad clearly has more power than ever – they may have singlehandedly given Governor Phil Murphy a second term in office by depressing turnout for the Republican and increasing turnout for the Democrat.

On the other side, many argue that the Lakewood Vaad is clearly at the weakest its ever been, evidenced by the fact that Lakewood overwhelmingly voted for Ciattarelli and subverted the will of its own people by handing Murphy another term whereas Lakewood voters would have cast their ballots for the Republican had they not been told the race was going to be a landslide for Murphy.

Either way, the political clout Lakewood now holds cannot be underestimated. The vote skew in Lakewood makes it clear: the frum community in New Jersey is now a force to be reckoned with.

