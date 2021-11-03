WATCH IT: In Bizarre Stunt, Shas MK Meows At PM Bennett After MK Litzman Calls Coalition “Dogs”

Shas MK Moshe Abutbul made cat meowing sounds during a speech on the state budget being delivered by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, even pulling out a cat doll to illustrate his point.

Abutbul’s stunt was a reference to a clause in the state budget that would allocate 12 million shekels to neuter stray cats across Israel, a proposal that the opposition has repeatedly mocked.

The Shas MK’s move came just two days after United Torah Judaism chief Yaakov Litzman came under fire for calling leaders of the current government coalition “dogs” while speaking of the same proposal.

“I don’t know much about cats. But this is the first time I’ve seen dogs give something to cats,” Litzman said.

