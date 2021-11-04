BRIBING THE CHILDREN: NYC Offering Money To Little Kids For Getting Vaccine

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city will be offering $100 cash incentives for children ages 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, two days after the CDC approved the shot for that age group.

“Everyone can use a little more money around the holidays, but most importantly we want our kids and our families to be safe,” de Blasio said.

Getting the $100 is as simple as coming to a city-run vaccine site, getting jabbed in the arm, and being handed the money.

De Blasio added that he doesn’t care if children choose to get the vaccine at a city-run vaccine site or elsewhere, such as at a pediatrician’s office, their school, a mall, or perhaps even in a dark alley somewhere in downtown Brooklyn.

“All choices are good choices, but we want to make it available and easy for parents who prefer just to go to their local school building,” the mayor said.

New York State had pre-ordered more than 380,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of the CDC’s approval and has already begun administering them to children.

While the majority of parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 – which has shown to pose less of a risk to healthy children than the seasonal flu – the NYS Department of Health says that many parents are clamoring for the shot, with demand for the jab so far outpacing the state’s supply.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)