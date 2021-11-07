IRONIC: Joe Biden Mocks Americans’ Intelligence [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden appeared to take a swipe at Americans’ intelligence as he discussed the ongoing struggles relating to the nation’s supply chain.

A reporter asked Biden for comment today on criticism for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said, “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”

“I don’t intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that’s who I am,” Biden responded. “What I’m trying to do is do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] put through the ringer the last couple of years.”

“If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let’s ask whoever’s in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us. Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?” Biden asked.

Biden then said that he will take it upon himself to “explain to the American people” how the supply chain works and the issues it currently faces, adding that he hasn’t seen reporters “explain supply chain very well.”

Biden’s comments come as the United States is enmeshed in an historic supply chain mess, with dozens of cargo ships stranded off the US coast and prices of consumer goods skyrocket.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)