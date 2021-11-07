UK Chassidim Injured Near Kerestir When Car Rolls Into Deep Ditch

Two Vizhnitzer chassidim from London were moderately injured overnight Motzei Shabbos in Hungary after their car veered from the road and rolled into a deep ditch, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The chassidim has traveled to Hungary as a part of a trip to visit kivrei tzaddikim. The accident happened around 4 a.m. near the town of Kerestir, where the kever of Reb Shayele is located.

The chassidim called emergency medical services who arrived at the scene, administered first aid treatment and evacuated the wounded to a hospital in the nearby city of Miskolc.

A preliminary investigation of the incident showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, and collided with the median strip of the highway. The car then flew across two lanes and rolled off the highway into a deep ditch.

Askanim are now working on making arrangements to fly the chassidim to a hospital in Israel or Vienna.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)