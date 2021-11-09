Israel Approves Entry Of Tour Groups Without Booster Shots

Members of tour groups will be allowed to enter Israel even if they haven’t received the booster shot against COVID, Israel’s health and tourism ministries announced on Monday morning.

Unlike individual tourists, who as of a week ago can enter Israel only if they were vaccinated with three vaccine doses or are recovered, the new plan allows members of tourist groups of up to 40 people to enter Israel after receiving only two vaccine doses and even if over six months have passed from the time they received their vaccine. The members of the group must be from a “green” or yellow” country and have been inoculated by a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Also, the members of the group must travel as a “capsule” while in Israel and not mix closely with people outside the group.

The plan is expected to be approved by the Knesset’s coronavirus committee later on Monday and go into effect on Tuesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)