4 Thoughts On Kavana in Tefila from Rav Elyashiv zt”l

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Below are 4 thoughts on Kavana in Tefillah from Rav Elyashiv zt”l, culled from the new Siddur by Rav Lipa Israelson entitled, “Tehillah L’Dovid” named for Reb Dovid Feinstein zt”l.

The Midrash Tanchuma (Mikaitz 9) says, “There is nothing greater than Tefillah.” The Gemorah (Brachos 32b) states, “Tefillah is greater than maasim tovim – for there was no one greater than Moshe Rabbeinu in Maasim Tovim and even still, he was only answered in Tefillah.”

The essence of Tefillah lies not in merely reciting words with his mouth. Rather, the essence lies in the proper intent in the heart. For the obligation of Tefillah is derived (in the Gemorah Taanis 2a) from the words, “And serve Him with all your heart – what is service of the heart? This is Tefillah.” So we see that the essence of Tefillah is in the heart – and that is kavana – proper intent – even though one fulfills the Mitzvah b’dieved if one did not have kavana – except for the first pasuk of Shma and the first bracha of Shmoneh Esreh – where if you did not have kavanah you have not fulfilled the Mitzvah even B’dieved.

Chazal state (Dvarim Rabbah chapter 2 and Talmud Yerushalmi Brachos 5:5) if one has intent n Tefillah, he is assured that his prayer is heard. Especially in mentioning Hashem’s Name, he must have in mind each time that he mentions It – “Master of All, Who always was, always is, and always will be.” [As it says in Shulchan Aruch].

His son-in-law, Rav Israelson zt”l asked whether one must have this in mind always or is it enough to rely on the Vilna Gaon to just have in mind, “Master of All. Rav Elyashiv answered, “it is proper to be stringent like the opinion of the Shulchan Aruch itself.” He asked. “But will it not take quite a long time to do this?” Rav Elyashiv answered, “When you get used to doing it, it is not difficult at all.”

