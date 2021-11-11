COALITION CRACKS: Bill Criminalizing Incitement Against Chareidim Passes In 1st Reading [VIDEOS]

The coalition reeled on Wednesday after suffering two defeats in the Knesset when two bills brought by the opposition were approved, one of them after a Ra’am MK broke with the coalition to vote with the opposition.

Ra’am MK Mazen Ghanaim voted for the first bill, proposed by the members of the Arab Joint List, to establish a hospital in the Arab town of Sakhnin. Ghanaim lives in Sakhnin and served as its mayor from 2008 -2018.

His vote caused an uproar in the Knesset, as his fellow coalition members booed him.

The second bill, proposed by UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, expands the definition of racism to include incitement against Chareidim, rendering it a criminal offense. It passed in its first reading, a major blow to Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar who opposed the bill, claiming that the law defines racism only in cases of prejudice due to color of skin or ethnic origin and the Charedi sector cannot be differentiated by color, race, or national ethnic origin. However, according to legal experts whom Asher consulted, there are no legal issues with amending the law to include protection against the Chareidi sector.

Asher introduced the bill by stating: “Recently we’re witness to an increasing phenomenon of racist incitement against the Chareidi sector. The incidents are particularly serious when the incitement comes from public officials with the goal to divide the people in order to garner political gain, while harming an entire sector and the unity of the people.”

Following the passing of the bill, Asher said: “Justice is seen and done. Today, the Chareidi sector received the hope of a future in which its blood is no longer hefker and a million Chareidi citizens won’t be subject to harassment by inciting politicians.”

Yamina MKs are furious at Ra’am MK Ghanaim for voting with the opposition and they sent a message to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that they won’t tolerate members of the coalition acting independently and violating coalition discipline, Kan News reported.

However, despite the opposition’s successes, both bills must be approved in another three readings before becoming law, a highly unlikely prospect.

