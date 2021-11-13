BDE: Israeli Hiker’s Body Found In Mexico

The body of Yanai Rimon, z’l, who was swept away in a waterfall in Mexico on Wednesday was found on Motzei Shabbos.

“The Rimon family announces with unbearable grief that beloved Yanai’s body has been found in recent hours in Mexico,” a statement from the family said. “Yanai, 25, is the second of four children of Nirit and Dori Rimon of Sderot. Yanai was reported missing on Wednesday night when he slipped into a waterfall in a narrow area he was hiking in with his friends on the border of Mexico and Guatemala. Yanai, a child filled with light, grew up and was educated in Sderot and loved the people of his city with all his heart. He respected every person and constantly assisted others. Yanai enlisted in the elite Duvdevan unit after a year of service in the Green Village. He embarked on the long trip he dreamed of after his army service, joining his childhood friends already hiking in the area.”

“The Rimon family is grateful to Yanai’s friends who immediately launched searches and promised that they’re not returning without Yanai. Our hearts go out to them and the long line of friends who joined them and turned their days into nights and didn’t cease searching for him and never gave up hope that they’ll find him alive. The family sends thanks to the people of the special Jewish community in Mexico, the Kedna rescue unit, the Beis Chabad and the local rescue services. Thanks also to the professional search team of the PassportCard insurance company, the MAGNUS search and rescue team, and the staff of the Foreign Ministry.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

