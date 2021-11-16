Gedolei Yisrael On Controversial P’sak Allowing Agunah To Remarry

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein

wrote a sharply worded letter against the dayanim who signed an unprecedented p’sak allowing an agunah to remarry by nullifying her kiddushin on the basis of a psychological diagnosis given many years after the marriage.

The p’sak was made in September of this year, when three dayanim, Rav Yehudah Yair Ben-Menachem, Rav Doniel Edri and Rav Efraim Cohen of the Tel Aviv Rabbinical Court, issued a p’sak allowing an agunah to remarry on the claim that her husband is not sane and the kiddushin is nullified due to “mekach taus.” However, the p’sak did not include any medical documentation that the husband ever suffered from a mental illness and was instead based on a psychological diagnosis given on the basis of the wife’s claims.

The p’sak remained confidential until it reached the desk of HaDayan HaGaon HaRav Tzion Boran, who was asked to sign the p’sak and instead raised a battle against it, together with other dayanim. Additionally, dayanim in London, where the husband lives, also opposed the heter, saying that the woman is definitely an “eishes ish,” and slammed the dayanim for not even consulting them on the case, since according to their interaction with the husband, he is not considered a halachic “shoteh.”

The dayanim in London put the man in cherem and imposed sanctions on him already ten years ago but to avail.

The case has now been brought to the attention of the Gedolei Torah in Bnei Brak, who wrote a letter protesting the p’sak.

“We join in the protest of Rabbanim Geonim [a reference to the letter by HaGaon HaRav Tzion Boran and other dayanim] on the desecration of Kavod Shamayim through the breach of gidrei halacha – being matir an eishes ish not in accordance with din – rachmana litzlan, by three dayanim of the Rabbinical Beis Din in Tel Aviv. We call on and warn all those involved in the appointment of dayanim that they be extremely careful not to appoint judges, who chalilah, will cause breaches in halacha, and interpret Torah incorrectly – distortions that cannot be corrected.”

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, HaGaon HaRav Edelstein clarified the inyan at length with his talmid, HaGaon Rav Nachum Gurtler, Av Beis Din of Rechovot, and Dayan HaGaon Rav Avraham Sherman, a talmid of HaGaon HaRav Elyahsiv, z’tl, and also spoke with other dayanim, before signing the letter.

It is known that before the three dayanim issued the p’sak, one of them, Rav Ben-Menachem, showed it to HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, hoping he would approve it. After HaRav Yitzchak delved into the p’sak, he called Rav Ben-Menachem to his office and told him that the woman is an eishes ish and there is no heter for her under any circumstances and even sat with him for an hour to explain all the errors in the p’sak. However, Rav Ben-Menachem found other Rabbanim who approved the p’sak.

