Gantz Exposes Iran’s Goals: “First Damascus, Then Berlin”

Iran attempted to smuggle explosive material to terror groups in Yehudah and Shomron via drones launched from airports in Syria, Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, Gantz said: “Iran is not only using unmanned aerial vehicles to attack but also to carry out weapons transfers to its proxies. In February 2018, Iran launched a drone from a base in Syria to Israel. In that case, Iran was using the drone for something we’ve never seen before: transferring weapons to its proxies for use in terror attacks. The UAV was launched by Iranian emissaries in Syria, carrying an explosive package of TNT, and its destination was terrorist operatives in Yehudah and Shomron. Israel shot it down near Beit She’an.”

Gantz also revealed the location of two bases from where Iran launches drone attacks against maritime targets, with one base near the city of Chabahar, Iran’s most southernmost city, situated on the Gulf of Oman, and the other on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

איראן ניסתה להעביר באמצעות כלי טיס בלתי מאויש חומרי נפץ מסוריה לגורמי טרור באיו"ש. חשפתי את המידע היום בכנס הביטחוני-מדיני של המכון למדיניות ואסטרטגיה באונ׳ רייכמן. בנוסף חשפתי כי שני בסיסים בדרום איראן, שאבהאר וקשם, משמשים לתקיפות בים על ידי כטב"מים. pic.twitter.com/EWdVqNx53J — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 23, 2021

“UAVs are precision weapons which can reach strategic targets throughout the world,” Gantz said, adding that Iran’s UAVs are “endangering Sunni countries, international forces in the Middle East, and countries in Europe and Africa.”

“In the past week alone, 14 drone attacks were carried out from Yemeni territory against Saudi Arabia, apparently including a strike on the King Abdulaziz Airport and Aramco petroleum facilities. In Lebanon, which is embroiled in a serious crisis and is in need of food and fuel, Iran is funding Hezbollah with over $600 million a year, which primarily reaches the Shiite sect – dividing the country and its ability to govern.”

“Iran is also operating outside the region, transferring oil and weapons to Venezuela, operating its Quds Force in South America and trying to spread its influence into Afghanistan.”

Gantz also elaborated on Iran’s aspiration to impose its radical ideology throughout the world, saying that it is not only trying to control the Middle East but wants to take over the entire world.

“Its method is clear: First we take Damascus, then we take Berlin.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)