Chasdei Hashem: Condition Of Avreich Wounded In Terror Attack Improves

There has been an improvement in the condition of Reb Aharon Yehudah Imergreen, the 26-year-old avreich seriously wounded in the terror attack on Sunday, the hospital reported on Tuesday.

He is now conscious and communicating with his family members and doctors at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, where he is hospitalized in the ICU and ventilated.

The doctors are hoping to begin weaning him off the ventilator in the coming days.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of Aharon Yehuda Ben Tova b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)