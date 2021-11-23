Violent Conflicts In Mea Shearim After Police Officer & Civilian Attacked [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Israel Police’s community police officer who works in Mea Shearim was attacked when he entered the neighborhood on Tuesday morning to begin his shift, setting off violent conflicts between residents and police. A civilian was also attacked and fled the area, leaving his car behind.

Following the attacks, a large number of police forces, together with investigators, entered the neighborhood in order to check the security cameras for the identity of the wrongdoers, and recover the civilian’s car.

Violent conflicts then broke out between the residents and police, with the residents throwing stones and other objects at the officers, and the police using clubs to control the crowd.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)