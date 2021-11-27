Switzerland Bans Israelis As Suspected Omricon Cases In Israel Rise To 8

0
People demonstrate during the "Stiller Protest" (silent protest) association march to protest against anti-COVID measures, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, May 22, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Switzerland banned Israelis from entering its territory after the first case of the Omricon COVID variant was discovered in the Jewish state.

Those with Swiss or EU passports will be allowed entry but will be required to quarantine for ten days.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the new B1.1.529 COVID variant discovered in South Africa the “Omricon” and designated it as a “variant of concern” due to it being highly infectious.

“Due to the new B1.1.529 virus mutation, Switzerland immediately took measures to prevent or at least slow down the spread of the new variant as far as possible,” a statement from the Swiss Embassy in Tel Aviv said, adding that the restrictions apply to “all persons entering the country from the South Africa region, Hong Kong, Israel, and Belgium.”

Cases of the Omriocon variant were also identified over the weekend in the UK, Germany and Italy.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Motzei Shabbos that there are seven people in Israel, four of whom recently returned from abroad, who are suspected of carrying the Omricon variant in addition to the one confirmed case announced on Friday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)