NARCISSISTIC HUBRIS: Fauci Declares: ‘I Represent Science’

Dr. Anthony Fauci elevated his ego yet again on Sunday, claiming in an interview that he “represents science.”

Republican Senator Rand Paul recently slammed the White House chief medical advisor for “obfuscating the truth” about the National Institutes of Health’s funding for gain-of-function research, which some now believe caused the Covid-19 pandemic, but Fauci dismissed the criticism as “noise.”

“Anybody who’s looking at this carefully realizes that there’s a distinct anti-science flavor to this, so if they get up and criticize science, nobody’s going to know what they’re talking about,” Fauci said on CBS’ Face the Nation program. “But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well people can recognize that there’s a person there, so it’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.”

Sen. Paul responded to Fauci, saying it is “absolute hubris” for the scientist to claim that he “represents science.”

“It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity. https://t.co/rcDezphVRR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 28, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz excoriated Fauci as well for the comment, saying the scientist is an “unelected technocrat who has distorted science and facts in order to exercise authoritarian control over millions of Americans.”

Fauci is an unelected technocrat who has distorted science and facts in order to exercise authoritarian control over millions of Americans. He lives in a liberal world where his smug “I REPRESENT science” attitude is praised. Here are the facts: — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2021

