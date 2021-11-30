Gedolei HaDor On Upcoming Reformed Kosel Plan: “Each Person Must Fight This Disgrace”

In an extremely sharply worded letter against the Bennett government’s religious “reforms” and its intent to implement the Kosel Plan, granting formal recognition to the Reform movement, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGoan HaRav Gershon Edelstein called on each member of Klal Yisrael to “do everything they can to prevent this disgrace.”

The letter, entitled “ופרצו חומות מגדלי” states: “[Regarding] the terrible report that people of Jewish descent are taking steps to wipe out everything kodesh in Yisrael, and after their efforts to destroy the walls of kashrus and giyur, they’re still not satisfied and want to harm the remnant of our Beis Hamikdash, the Kosel HaMaaravi, from where the Shechina has never left.”

“We hereby vehemently protest against the intention to desecrate the kedusha of the Kosel by giving [the Reform] a physical space and recognizing those who destroy religion, rachmana latzlan, who wish to uproot everything and desecrate Shem Shamayim, chas v’chalilah.”

“And each person should do everything possible to prevent this disgrace in this kodesh place, and to be mechazeik in Torah and tefillah in order that we’re zocheh to the prevention of Chillul Hashem and the speedy arrival of Moshiach Tzidkeinu.”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni said on Monday that “if Gilad Kariv intends to come to the Kosel on Rosh Chodesh, we’ll be there to stop him with our bodies. We won’t allow him to desecrate the Jewish nation’s most kodesh place.”

On Rosh Chodesh Kislev, a confrontation between Kariv and religious MKs was prevented at the last minute through the intervention of President Yitzchak Herzog.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)