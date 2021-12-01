At The Cemetery: Police Brings Berland To Meet Murder Victim’s Family

The disgraced leader of Shuvu Banim, Eliezer Berland, was taken by police investigators to Har Hamenuchos in Jerusalem on Monday to meet with the family members of Avi Edri, z’l, who was allegedly murdered on the order of Berland by members of the Mishmeret HaTzniut of Shuvu Banim in 1990.

The information about the meeting was revealed in the course of a hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, during which the police requested an extension of Berland’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the murders of Edri, z’l, and Nissim Shitrit, z’l.

Berland’s lawyers revealed the information about the meeting during the hearing, asking the police representative: “You went to Har HaMenuchos and arranged a confrontation between Berland and the Edri family?” one of the lawyers asked. “And you told him to recite the Tikun HaKlali?”

The police representative refused to answer, responding: “We won’t speak about investigative activities.”

Berland spoke at the end of the hearing and denied that he ever gave anyone orders to carry out crimes, calling it a “blood libel.”

“I’m waiting for 30 days already for them to bring me Mishmeret HaTzniut members who say that I sent them. I’m ready now, it’s not too late yet. I don’t know any of them. No Mishmeret HaTzniut member heard a word from me. It’s a blood libel.”

According to a Walla report, the investigators then played a recording of Berland’s son-in-law Tzvika Zucker, whose name was revealed as a suspect in the cases on Monday, implicating his father-in-law in the murders, but Berland claimed that he didn’t recognize the voice of the speaker.

At the end of the hearing, the judge extended Berland’s detainment for three days, until Thursday.

Berland also met with his follower Baruch Sharvit on Monday, whose name was also revealed as a suspect in the case. “They had me meet Sharvit yesterday for 60 seconds,” Berland said during the hearing. “I told him: ‘Say the whole truth.'”

