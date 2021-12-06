Terror In Israel: Israeli Guard Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack

An Israeli security guard was seriously injured late Sunday night in a car-ramming attack at the Te’enim checkpoint in the Shomron, near the PA city of Tulkarem.

At about 1:30 a.m., a terrorist approached the checkpoint from the Palestinian side and rammed into a security guard, seriously injuring him. Other security guards at the scene opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

The injured security guard, 34, was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer.

The critically injured terrorist, 16, was evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba where he died of his injuries shortly later.

The incident comes on the heels of a terror attack on Shabbos near the Old City, when a Chareidi man was stabbed multiple times by a terrorist at Sha’ar Shechem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)