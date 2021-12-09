ISRAEL COVID DRAMA: Bennett Wants Lockdown For Unvaccinated, Meeting Turns Into Shouting Match

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday instructed the relevant professionals to “examine options for imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated” during a situational assessment of the coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Bennett asked Deputy Attorney General Raz Nazri to examine the legal feasibility of imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated as well as a ban on leaving the country but the latter option was rejected as legally problematic.

Bennett also requested an examination of the possibility of imposing a vaccine mandate in Israel.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and other senior officials at the meeting expressed their vehement opposition to the measure, and at one point the discussion resorted into a shouting match between the prime minister and Horowitz.

Bennett also wants to extend the restrictions at Ben-Gurion and even add further restrictions, which also was met with opposition from Horowitz and other officials. Another meeting is scheduled later on Thursday to continue the discussion on the restrictions at Ben-Gurion.

A decision was made at the meeting to increase enforcement of the Green Pass with an emphasis on the issuance of immediate fines without warnings to violators.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)