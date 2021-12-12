Israeli Hiker Survives 24 Hours In Argentina Glacier

A 23-year-old Israeli was rescued on Friday after being stranded in a glacier in Argentina for 24 hours.

Eitan Shaked, 23, was hiking alone at a nature reserve where the Ojo del Albino Glacier is located and fell from a height of 32 feet, breaking his pelvis and elbow. He had no phone reception and was stranded there for 24 hours, almost dying from hypothermia, Fortunately, a guide eventually heard him screaming and came to his rescue.

He was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Ushuaia, the capital of the Tierra del Fuego province.

The Israeli Ambassador to Argentina, Galit Ronen, wrote on Twitter that she visited Shaked and thanked his rescuers.

Eliahu Hamra, President of the Vaad Hakehilot – Federation of Jewish Communities in Argentina, wrote on Twitter, “Thank you to the Ushuaia aid commissionership for the cooperation in rescuing the hiker who was severely injured and who was rescued yesterday. He is now in the regional hospital in the city. We pray for his recovery.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)