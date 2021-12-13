Trump: “I Told Jared It Will Be Easier With Gantz, Netanyahu Doesn’t Want Peace”

Former president Donald Trump accused former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu of not really wanting to make peace with the Palestinians, as revealed in new excerpts from Axios journalist Barak Ravid’s interviews with Trump, published by Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos.

“Bibi did not want to make a deal,” Trump said. “Even most recently, when we came up with the maps, Netanyahu said, ‘this is good, good,’ everything was always great, but he did not want to make a deal.”

“I wish he would have said he didn’t want to make a deal because a lot of people devoted a lot of work. But I don’t think Bibi would’ve ever made a deal. I don’t know if he didn’t want to make it for political reasons, or for other reasons…. . But I don’t think Bibi would have ever made a deal. That’s my opinion. I think the general [Gantz] wanted to make a deal.”

“Benny Gantz. I really like him a lot. I thought he was great. He came to the White House. He was somebody that, in my opinion, it would have been much easier to make a deal with the Palestinians than with Netanyahu. The Palestinians hate Netanyahu. They hate him with a passion. They didn’t hate Gantz.”

“I liked [Gantz]. I thought he was a really impressive guy. He loves Israel…I liked the general a lot. In fact, I said to Jared [Kushner] and David [Friedman], that if he won, I think it would be a lot easier.”

Surprisingly, Trump had high words of praise for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, saying that he “wanted to make a deal more than Netanyahu. And I will be honest, I had a great meeting with him, Abbas, right. I had a great meeting with him. And we spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. And it was almost like a father. I mean, he was so nice, couldn’t have been nicer.”

“I [had] thought the Palestinians were impossible, and the Israelis would do anything to make peace and a deal. I found that not to be true,” Trump asserted.

Ravid interviewed Trump in April and July for his new (Hebrew-language) book about the Abraham Accords: Trump’s Peace.

