NARCISSIST? Trump [Litetally] Curses Out Former Ally Bibi Netanyahu for Congratulating Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at former Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a book interview called “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.”

Speaking to the book’s author, journalist Barak Ravid, Trump said that he is no longer on speaking terms with Netanyahu after the latter was quick to congratulate Joe Biden on his win in the presidential election.

“The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. … Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake,” Trump said.

“I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape,” Trump added, referring to a video message publicly released by Netanyahu in which he expressed his hope that Biden would work with Israel.

“He was very early – like, earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. [EXPLETIVE REMOVED] him.”

Netanyahu was far from the first world leader to congratulate Biden. In fact, he waited more than 12 hours after the U.S. networks called the election.

Bibi responded on Friday to Trump’s comments.

“I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security,” Netanyahu said. “I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the US and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president.”

