“Mysterious Virus” Spreads To NY, Lakewood, Over 1,000 Bochurim Are Ill

The “mysterious virus” that has sickened thousands of Israeli yeshivah bochurim seems to have spread to the tri-state area, with hundreds upon hundreds of ill yeshivah bochurim in yeshivos in Brooklyn, Lakewood, and Monsey.

The Lakewood Scoop reported on Wednesday that hundreds of yeshivah bochurim in various Mesivtas in Lakewood are sick with a strange virus. One Lakewood yeshivah even sent the daily shiur via email since most of the bochurim were sick at home.

“My son is in one of these Mesivtas and the doctor could not diagnose what type of virus this is,” one parent told TLS. Parents say that although some of the symptoms are similar to flu symptoms, it’s not the flu. The bochurim were tested for COVID and the results were negative.

Meanwhile, in Israel, UTJ MK Uri Maklev on Thursday asked Health Ministry representatives in the Knesset whether they had any information on the puzzling virus, mentioning that in some yeshivos, 80% of the bochurim are ill with the virus.

The Health Ministry officials didn’t have clear answers but they seemed to imply that the “mysterious virus” is the flu and it is very infectious this year, unlike last year when there were very few flu cases due to strict COVID regulations. Additionally, less than 30% of Israeli were vaccinated for the flu due to “vaccine burnout.”

Some yeshivos in Israel served meals on Asara B’Teves following the p’sak of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein that bochurim who feel weaker than they usually feel during a fast should eat and drink, even if they aren’t suffering from fever or other symptoms.

