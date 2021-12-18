TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Stabbed Next To Me’aras Hamachpeila In Chevron

An Israeli man was stabbed and lightly injured by a female terrorist near Me’aras Hamachepeila in Chevron on Shabbos morning at about 10:45 a.m.

The victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kiryat Arba, fought off the terrorist, 65, for several minutes until Border Police officers arrived and detained her.

“Border Police officers stationed at Me’aras Hamachpeila arrived at the scene and quickly gained control of the terrorist without gunfire,” a statement from the Border Police said.

Emergency medical forces administered medical aid to the victim, who suffered facial injuries, at the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)