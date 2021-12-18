4 COVID Cases In Knesset, Netanyahu & 131 Others Enter Quarantine

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and 131 others entered quarantine on Friday after four Knesset employees tested positive for COVID.

Three out of the four Knesset employees are suspected of carrying the Omicron variant.

The report came only a day after UTJ MK Meir Porush and 21 Knesset employees entered quarantine after Porush’s security guard tested positive for the Omicron COVID variant.

According to Health Ministry regulations, any Israelis who were in direct contact with an Omicron carrier must quarantine for three days, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Israel is experiencing a surge of COVID cases, with the Health Ministry reporting over 1,000 new COVID cases over the weekend. A total of 134 Omicron cases have been confirmed, including students in four schools, and another 307 cases are suspected.

There are currently 128 COVID patients hospitalized, with 81 in serious condition, of whom 41 are ventilated. Most of the patients in serious condition are unvaccinated and over the age of 60.

