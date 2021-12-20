Shock In Argentina: Jewish Community Member Found Murdered In His Home

The Jewish community in Buenos Aires is reeling following the discovery of the murder of a member of the community Shaul Chilo, 77, z’l, on Friday, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Chilo’s housekeeper and daughter found him lifeless in the bathroom of his home with his legs bound together and alerted the police. Following an initial police investigation, the police believe that he died of strangulation.

Footage from the home’s security cameras shows thieves entering the home without breaking down the front door, instead seamlessly opening the door with a magnetic card.

Chilo’s friends and acquaintances say he was a beloved member of the community. He was the father-in-law of Yehoshua Ahurdai, the director of the local Chevra Kadisha.

HaRav Eliyahu Hamra, the president of the Jewish community in Argentina told B’Chadrei: “The community received the news with complete shock. The victim was well-known in the community.”

“We were at the scene from the afternoon hours of erev Shabbos. We supported the family and requested that the security authorities speed up the process of evacuating the niftar from the murder scene prior to Shabbos. This is one of the most upper-scale neighborhoods in Buenos Aires and this was a shocking and rare cae of entry and murder in a private home. We’re strongly demanding from the authorities to take all necessary measures to carry out the investigation of the incident and arrest those responsible.”

The levaya is to take place on Sunday.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)