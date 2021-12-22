WATCH: Neis In Har Nof: Tree Falls Seconds After Yeshivah Bochur Passes

B’Chasdei Hashem, a yeshivah bochur narrowly missed being struck by a tree which collapsed on a sidewalk in Har Nof on Monday, with the bochur passing by seconds before it fell.

Furthermore, the tree collapsed before the children in the nearby Talmud Torah were released for the day.

A passerby told All-World News that several moments before the tree fell, there were several children on the sidewalk.

Many trees have collapsed in Israel in the last two days due to the “Carmel” storm. A man who was critically injured on Monday after a tree struck him in Netanya remains in critical condition, sedated and ventilated.

