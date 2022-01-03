“Storm Is Coming, Testing System Will Collapse:” Up To 1/3 Of Israelis To Fall Ill In Next 3 Weeks

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning that “the storm is coming. There will be tens of thousands of verified cases a day, very soon. These are numbers that the world hasn’t known and we also haven’t known.”

Israel confirmed over 4,000 new COVID cases on Sunday, the highest number in four months, and although the number of seriously ill patients is still low, standing at 110, it rose by 33% since last week. The number of cases confirmed in the past week was three times as high as the number of cases in the week prior.

Prof. Eran Segal of Weizmann Institute said that about three million Israelis – a third of Israel’s population – could be infected with COVID within two weeks – but most won’t be able to confirm they are positive since Israel is already running out of tests.

“We will be ‘blind’ to the numbers because we don’t have enough tests,” Segal told Army Radio on Sunday. “The testing system is already collapsing.”

Long lines snaked around testing stations throughout Israel on Sunday as thousands of Israelis waited for hours to get tested.

עומס כבד גם במתחם טיילת ארמון הנציב בירושלים@Nov_reuveny pic.twitter.com/CNXBH24GSh — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 2, 2022

