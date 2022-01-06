Pindrus: “Serious Concerns About Bennett’s Mental Health”

Following an unprecedented outburst by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday morning, when he confronted opposition members in a face-to-face confrontation after they jeered him for excluding Jewish settlements from the controversial Electricity Law, UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus questioned the state of Bennett’s mental health.

“In the past, when there was concern about a prime minister’s inability to function for health reasons, he was required to detail his condition to allay fears,” Pindrus said.

“Naftali Bennett’s conduct this morning raises serious concerns about his mental health. In front of the entire nation, a state of lack of control has been revealed which raises serious concerns regarding how he conducts himself in sensitive situations that require mental concentration and self-control.”

“This situation joins a long line of media reports, including from government meetings, indicating a lack of mental stability and a shaky resilience to pressure.”

“I call on Bennett to conduct a comprehensive examination of his mental condition as soon as possible and to reveal its results to the nation in order to ensure that he indeed is in normal condition and can continue in office.”

