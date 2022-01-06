Historic Kosher Wine and Spirits Exhibition

Spruce D’vine Wine & Spirits is proud to announce the Tirosh Wine and Spirit tasting event which will be held on Motzei Shabbos Parshas Ki – Sissa, February 19th, 2022 from 8:30 pm until 11:30 pm at the grand ballroom of Congregation Beth Sholom, 390 Broadway, Lawrence, NY.

Spruce D’vine the largest Kosher Wine & Liquor store in Long Island, and perhaps the entirety of New York, is well known for its vast selection of all kosher wines and whiskeys from brands that are commonly available to high end, gourmet wines, including rare bottles from boutique wineries not available in most stores anywhere.

Their highly knowledgeable and professional staff cater to the most educated connoisseurs and are expert in properly storing and keeping the wines. This five-star establishment will hold the first ever comprehensive Kosher wine & spirit tasting event on Long Island that will set a new standard for such events anywhere. Participants will have the opportunity to sample expensive wines that they were always curious to try but never wanted to gamble on buying the bottle, and this includes the opportunity to sample $700 bottles of wine.

A tastefully arranged Melaveh Malka to match the wines will be served at the event, accompanied by live subtle background music. Attendees will receive an extensive catalog of all of the 400 plus wines available at the event and more. Orders placed through this event will be tax free, as it is done to benefit the Holy work of Even Shesiya Inc..

Shipping to most locations in Nassau County is free for orders exceeding $50. For orders that need to go further afield, professionally packaged delivery options are available at the purchasers’ expense.

Order your wines for Purim & Pesach through Even Shesiya Inc. at this great event. For those who are unable to attend the in person, but who would still like the opportunity to order for Purim & Pesach tax fee, the ticket purchase/donation to Even Shesiya inc will enable the ticket bearer to purchase wines from the catalog.

For more details, please contact [email protected]

Tickets may be purchased by going to www.evenshesiya.com/winetasting. Early bird special of $100 for a single ticket & $180 for a couple is only until January 17th. General Admission from January 18th and onwards is $125/person & $225/couple.