BREAKING: ISRAEL FULLY REOPENS SKIES, Set To Cancel “Red” Country List At Midnight

Israel is finally fully reopening its skies to all vaccinated tourists and is set to cancel the remaining list of “red” countries at midnight on Thursday, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash announced on Thursday afternoon.

All travel restrictions will be removed from the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Switzerland, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Nigeria, which are currently designated as red by the Israeli government.

Additionally, vaccinated/recovered travelers will only have to quarantine for 24 hours or upon receiving a negative COVID test result – whichever comes first. Unvaccinated/non-recovered travelers will have to quarantine for up to 14 days, with an option of shortening to seven days with negative PCR test results on the first and seventh days.

Israelis will be allowed to travel to all countries throughout the world.

Since the Omicron COVID variant has already spread throughout Israel, the justification for the travel restrictions no longer exists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)