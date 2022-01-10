“Enough! We’ll Replace This Gov’t’!” Hundreds Of Settlers Protest Outside PM’s Office

About 800 people protested on Sunday outside the Prime Minister’s Office against the Bennett government for evacuating Jews from settlements while simultaneously turning a blind eye to illegal Bedouin and Arab construction

“We came from the Shomron, from Jerusalem, from the south, from throughout the country outside the Cabinet meeting to say enough,” said Yossi Dagan, the chairman of the Shomron Regional Council.

“We’ve had enough. The disgrace last week, when the government approved the scandalous law of connecting the illegal Bedouin outposts that are taking over the Negev to the electrical grid, while on the very same day it cuts off the electricity and destroys homes in Homesh – how shameful! What a failure of values!”

“The healing (ריפוי) government has become the evacuation (פינוי) government,” Dagan asserted. “Am Yisrael will not allow this to continue, Am Yisrael will replace this government with a national government. Bennett, we came here in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, because you’re the one that responsible for this. You failed and we’re here to scream out…to end this disgrace… in Homesh, in the Shomron, in the Negev, and Jerusalem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)