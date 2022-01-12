Panicked Israelis Order Antigen Tests Every 3 Seconds, Wolt Delivery Says

Aviran Yael fetched rapid antigen kits from a pharmacy in Tel Aviv’s busy center, placed them in the light blue bag strapped to the back of his motorbike and headed off to deliver them.

With that, Yael on Monday joined a growing army of couriers toting Wolt delivery boxes around Israel, a sight that has become ubiquitous in the three years since the Finnish company began operating here.

The payload in the blue boxes changed when the Israeli government last week authorized more at-home testing to take the burden off of testing centers.

Almost immediately, as the omicron coronavirus variant set infection records, rapid antigen tests became the platform’s most in-demand product — even more than food, its core delivery business, officials said.

By Monday, as Wolt opened a modern headquarters in a blue building in Tel Aviv, someone was ordering an antigen test every three seconds — a reflection of widespread public anxiety and confusion over the government’s constantly changing pandemic policies.

“There’s real panic for these tests,” said Yael.

Even in relatively wealthy, small Israel, the government and the governed are struggling with the stunning surge of omicron as it rips around the globe, raising anxiety in a place already known for tension. Since the variant emerged in South Africa in November, the government has closed and re-opened the airport, changed testing policies, tightened and loosened quarantine requirements and confused people about whether and how to send their kids to school.

With his government facing sagging public support, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned this week that between 2 million and 4 million people among Israel’s population of 9.4 million are expected to be infected by the variant.

On Tuesday, Israel reported 37,887 cases, another all-time high, with experts estimating that the true number of daily cases is actually about 100,000. The number of serious cases crept up to 247, of whom 59 are ventilated.

Testing has skyrocketed nationally, another sign of the concern about the variant’s spread. Coronavirus testing reached a peak for the current wave, with more than 332,993 PCR and antigen tests conducted Sunday, according to Health Ministry figures.

“It is hard to control a virus that spreads four times as fast as what we’ve known in the past,” Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Health Ministry’s top public health official, said on Channel 13.

Israel’s decision to begin authorizing home antigen testing came in response to the long lines at overworked testing centers. That, however, has led to a run on the test kits at drugstores, which have struggled to keep their shelves stocked.

It has also meant a spike in business for Wolt in Israel, one of two dozen countries in which the company operates, according to Lior Eshkol, general manager of Wolt in Israel.

“People want to stay at home, people don’t want to risk being exposed, or risk exposing other people,” she said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)