SUPREME COURT VICTORY: Lieberman’s ‘Daycare Decree’ Blocked Until Next Year

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the revocation of daycare subsidies for the children of kollel avreichim is null and void until the beginning of the next school year.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman instituted the law solely to harm Chareidim, without heeding professional opinions advising against the move and without providing any time for parents and daycare providers to prepare for the change. During the hearing, the judges said to the government representative: “How can you make such changes at one time in the middle of the year and without giving parents a reasonable amount of time to prepare?”

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher responded to the decision by stating: “Even the Supreme Court judges understood that Lieberman’s brutal step against Charedi mothers does not withstand any test of legality or logic. I thank the Emes L’Yaakov organization for its determined work against this draconian decree. B’Ezras Hashem, by next year this evil government will disappear together with its many decrees.”

“The legal battle proved itself,” the Emes L’Yaakov organization, which filed the appeal, stated. “The Supreme Court accepted our position that the cuts were carried out in an irresponsible and improper fashion and postponed them until the next school year. We welcome the decision and call on the Finance Minister to revoke these harmful and pointless cuts.”

Lieberman wrote on Twitter in response to the decision: ‘We regret the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the change in criteria for receiving daycare subsidies – a decision that harms the country’s citizens who serve in the IDF, work and pay taxes. We will continue to work with all our might to integrate all the country’s citizens in the employment market.’

