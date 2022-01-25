Israel Concerned About Joint Russian-Syrian Patrols, Military Talks Underway

Israeli military officials are holding talks with Russian military officials following a rare statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday saying that Russia and Syria held joint military jets patrols of the airspace along Syria’s borders, including the Golan Heights area, over the weekend.

The Russian statement added that the joint patrols will continue on a regular basis.

Ynet reported that Israeli security officials are wondering what prompted Russia’s policy change, which they weren’t informed about beforehand, and are worried that it will decrease their freedom to carry out strikes in Syrian territory aimed at thwarting Iranian entrenchment in the area. Russia, with a mutual interest in pushing the Iranians out of Syria, has allowed Israel a free hand to strike Syrian territory.

The report added that Israel may decrease its airstrikes in Syria due to Russia’s policy change. However, some Israeli security officials claim that the Russian-Israeli security coordination will continue and that Russia’s statement was meant for the US amid heightened tensions regarding fears of Russia’s intent to invade Ukraine.

Israeli and Russian military officials are currently holding talks on the matter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)