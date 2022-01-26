When “Snow” Fell In Bnei Brak

As Israeli media is abuzz with news about the approaching Elpis storm, Kikar H’Shabbat reminded readers about a long-forgotten historical event – the year that “snow” fell in Bnei Brak.

It happened in January during the famous winter of 1991-1992 when a significant amount of snow fell in Jerusalem and thousands of visitors from across the country visited the capital to see the then still-rare sight.

The snow in Bnei Brak wasn’t actually snow but heavy hail that appeared like snow and covered the city in a blanket of white.

Below are photos posted in the Facebook group Bnei Brak Childhood Memories of a time it actually did snow in Bnei Brak – in 1950 – a winter of extreme weather conditions that brought the most snow to Israel since meteorological records began in 1870:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)