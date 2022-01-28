WATCH: Austria To Lapid: “I’m Sorry Your Grandfather Was Murdered In Mauthausen”

In a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke about this grandfather Bela Lampel in the very place he was murdered, the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.

Lapid said: “I came her today to remind the world that Bela Lampel wasn’t a number. He sent me to say in his name that the Jews haven’t surrendered. The Nazis thought that they were the future and that Jews would be something only found in a museum. Instead, the Jewish state is the future, and Mauthausen is a museum.”

During Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s speech, he apologized to Lapid in the name of Austria for the murder of his grandfather and other Jews at Mauthausen. “Dear Yair, I apologize on behalf of the Republic of Austria for the crimes committed here,” he said. “I apologize that your grandfather was murdered here.”

