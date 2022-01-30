WATCH: Knesset Speaker Explains His Missing Kippah During Kaddish At The Bundestag

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy’s emotional recitation of Kaddish at the German Parliament on Thursday made headlines around the world.
However, many religious and traditional Israelis condemned Levy for not wearing a yarmulke while representing Israel and the Jews and reciting a religious prayer.
Levy addressed the criticism against him in an interview with Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos, saying: “I spoke briefly prior to the ceremony and I put on a kippah. When I arrived at the ceremony itself I was emotional after meeting a Holocaust survivor [and forgot to put the kippah back on]. It’s not necessary to teach me what responsibility is, I come from a religious home. It happened because I was overly emotional.”
And sure enough, there is a photo of Levy wearing a kippah while speaking. The episode is a reminder of the importance of being dan l’kaf zechus.
Levy also explained why he got so emotional when reciting Kaddish. “I began breaking down when I held the siddur that was given to a Jewish boy by his grandfather for his bar mitzvah shortly before Kristallnacht. I was extremely moved, like nothing I ever felt before.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
How low have we fallen?! A premier frum news site lectures us that this disgraceful episode is a lesson dan l’kaf zechus?! Where do I begin… hmmmm… it’s not a good thing that a not frum member of the am hanivchar, who flagrantly violates kol hatorah kulah and holds a position of power in a government coalition bent on eradicating every vestige of religion from the land of our forefathers, had the literally inimitable gaul to stand where our bubbes and zeydas were murdered (with ani maamin on their lips) and cwy, “hu yaatheh shawom aweinu,” oh boo-hoo! YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO SAY OUR HOLY TEFILLOS THAT HONOR OUR G-D IN THE MEMORY OF OUR ANCESTORS! YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO RECITE SUCH PRAYERS WHEN YOU – ARE – THE -QUINTISSENTIAL – EMBODIMENT -OF – DISHONOR – TO – G-D! You make me sick! How dare you stand there and cry about Kaddish while you disgrace G-do’s name?! I don’t give a damn about your yarmulke! And, btw, YWN: you guys need to do some soil-searching quick…
I guess he must be overly emotional on Sunday and Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday and Friday and Shabbos.
A Jew never “forgets” to wear his Yarmulka.
Does he ever forget to put his pants on and come to the Knesset without them?
Don’t worry guys.
Everyone knows zionists are not jews.
If you saw a Cristian (descended from jews) saying a Cristian prayer that was based off a Jewish prayer, without wearing a yarmulke, would you even think twice?
This whole thing is a joke.
What’s not a joke is the thievery of Yair lapid, when he pretended like the zionist state is the future of the jews that Hitler tried to eradicate. That was blood boiling, but not as much as hearing bastard worshipers saying similar comments.
Funny how this morning I didnt forget to put my Yarmulke on.
If he excused himself that he came from an irreligious home, THAT would be an answer, coming from a religious home ?? He is just implicating himself…..!!
An attempt to reply to Yashar.
I can’t cover all the issues you twisted, but I will start.
1, The Government is trying to do the right thing. If it seems like there is anything against frum people maybe it is a reflection of what the frum brought upon themselves. Riots, Hafganahs, overturned flaming garbage containers etc. The only relationship with the Government that continues is finding ways to get money from the Government.
2, Who are you to decide who is permitted to recite the words of a Tefila?
3, Making fun of the Israeli Ivrit pronunciation! I am Ashky (Chasidishe) but I respect Sephardim and find it interesting that most Sephardim have pronunciation closer to Ivrit. maybe their version is correct.
EXCUSE ME!! Watch the video. At the very end before he says TODA RABA LACHEM, he bends down. There is no yarmukah!!! So what are you talking about DAN LEKAF ZECHUS?
Lapid”s freind Bunch of BUMS , he forgot the Blood of
our Breathen FUUUUUUU and forgot tiny babies thrown to Gas Chambers From these Basterds
we know from w they come Yms