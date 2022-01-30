WATCH: Knesset Speaker Explains His Missing Kippah During Kaddish At The Bundestag

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy’s emotional recitation of Kaddish at the German Parliament on Thursday made headlines around the world.

However, many religious and traditional Israelis condemned Levy for not wearing a yarmulke while representing Israel and the Jews and reciting a religious prayer.

Levy addressed the criticism against him in an interview with Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos, saying: “I spoke briefly prior to the ceremony and I put on a kippah. When I arrived at the ceremony itself I was emotional after meeting a Holocaust survivor [and forgot to put the kippah back on]. It’s not necessary to teach me what responsibility is, I come from a religious home. It happened because I was overly emotional.”

And sure enough, there is a photo of Levy wearing a kippah while speaking. The episode is a reminder of the importance of being dan l’kaf zechus.

Levy also explained why he got so emotional when reciting Kaddish. “I began breaking down when I held the siddur that was given to a Jewish boy by his grandfather for his bar mitzvah shortly before Kristallnacht. I was extremely moved, like nothing I ever felt before.”

