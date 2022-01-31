Why Did Herzog Tell The Emiratis About The Halachos Of Aveilus? [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The UAE intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

As Israel’s first president to visit the United Arab Emirates, Yitchak Herzog”s trip was a historic one and he was greeted with great pomp and honor.

However, despite the novelty of his visit, what aroused the most curiosity on the part of the Emiratis was Herzog’s appearance. Why was the normally clean-shaven president growing a beard? In the course of the meetings, they questioned him about it.

Herzog, who is makpid on the halachos of aveilus and is still within the sheloshim after the petirah of his mother, Orah, a’h, explained the laws of aveilus to them.

Later in the day, when Herzog met with the leaders of the Jewish community in Dubai, he recited Kaddish:

On Monday, Herzog met with leaders of the Jewish community in the UAE, including Chabad shaliach Rav Levi Duchman, Rav Eli Abadie, Rav of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, and other active members of the community.

President Isaac Herzog meets representatives of the Jewish community in the UAE, Janaury 30, 2022. Top row (right to left): Yifat Turbiner, Steve Benchimol, Rabbi Levi Duchman, Rabbi Eli Abadi, Daniel Seal, Sarah Benchimol, and Ross Kriel. Bottom row (right to left): Israeli Ambassador in the UAE Amir Hayek, President Isaac Herzog, First Lady Michal Herzog, UAE Ambassador in Israel Mohamed Al Khaja. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Israel Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja also took part in the gathering.

President Isaac Herzog (L) speaks with UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman in Abu Dhabi, January 30, 2022. (Jewish UAE)

About 500 Jews are part of the local community in the Persian Gulf state.

On Monday, Herzog opened Israel’s national day at Dubai Expo 2020.

Men blow shofars, a musical instrument made from an animal horn, after a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The UAE intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

