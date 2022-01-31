Why Did Herzog Tell The Emiratis About The Halachos Of Aveilus? [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

As Israel’s first president to visit the United Arab Emirates, Yitchak Herzog”s trip was a historic one and he was greeted with great pomp and honor.

However, despite the novelty of his visit, what aroused the most curiosity on the part of the Emiratis was Herzog’s appearance. Why was the normally clean-shaven president growing a beard? In the course of the meetings, they questioned him about it.

Herzog, who is makpid on the halachos of aveilus and is still within the sheloshim after the petirah of his mother, Orah, a’h, explained the laws of aveilus to them.

Later in the day, when Herzog met with the leaders of the Jewish community in Dubai, he recited Kaddish:

On Monday, Herzog met with leaders of the Jewish community in the UAE, including Chabad shaliach Rav Levi Duchman, Rav Eli Abadie, Rav of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, and other active members of the community.

Israel Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja also took part in the gathering.

About 500 Jews are part of the local community in the Persian Gulf state.

On Monday, Herzog opened Israel’s national day at Dubai Expo 2020.

Joined by UAE Tolerance Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak to tour impressive 🇮🇱 & 🇦🇪 pavilions at @expo2020dubai. The Abraham Accords herald a new era of understanding & coexistence. Together with UAE and all peace-loving nations, we shall stride toward a better shared future. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 31, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)