Israel Demolishes Home Of Hamas Terrorist Who Killed Eli Kay HY”D

Israeli police on Tuesday demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian terrorist who killed an Israeli man and wounded four others in a November shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay HY”D, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders.

The Hamas terror group praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members.

Police said 150 officers were dispatched to the Shuafat refugee camp to accompany engineers carrying out a Supreme Court ruling authorizing the home’s demolition.

The officers came under attack by rioting Arabs.

Abu Shkhaydam was a high school teacher and received a salary from the Jerusalem municipality.

