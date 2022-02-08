Lev Tahor Members Leave Bosnia, Cross Into Albania

A group of Lev Tahor members left Bosnia through the Deleuša border crossing last week on Thursday evening and briefly crossed into Montenegro before continuing to Albania, local Bosnia media reported.

The report comes after Bosnian Human Rights and Refugees Minister Miloš Lučić announced last week that the cult members will be deported from the country in the wake of the opposition of local residents to the cult members’ presence in their neighborhood after reading about the allegations of child abuse and kidnapping against them.

“These are citizens of the United States, Canada, and Guatemala who have caused public unrest recently, based on claims that they are members of the radical Lev Tahor sect,” the BiH media outlet stated.

The report noted that the group left the country prior to the expiration of their stay, under their own direction, respecting the legal regulations regarding foreigners, adding that Bosnian authorities had determined that the cult members did not pose a threat to national security.

The report added a brief description of the cult: “Lev Tahor is a conservative group of Jews. It currently has about 250 members and literally means ‘pure heart’ from the Biblical passage: ‘Create in me a pure heart, G-d, and renew a steadfast spirit within me’ (Psalm 51:10).”

“They have strict rules regarding food and their prayers are longer and louder than those in other Jewish denominations.”

“The leader of the group, Shlomo Helbrans, was born in 1962. He and his followers, who often change their place of residence, have been repeatedly accused of child abuse.”

Prior to their departure, Lev Tahor members took the unusual step of allowing local media reporters into their residence and agreeing to be photographed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)