KIDDUSH HASHEM: Monsey Hatzolah Member Steps In When Passenger on Flight Passes Out

A Monsey Hatzolah member is being hailed a hero after providing emergency medical care to a patient who fainted on a commercial flight last Thursday.

The flight from Newark to Phoenix was going smoothly until a passenger fainted, prompting the pilot to initiate protocols to make an emergency landing so that the stricken passenger could receive medical care.

However, Monsey Hatzolah member David Blau stepped in, providing the passenger-turned-patient with first aid and ensuring his medical safety, thus allowing the flight to continue on as scheduled.

