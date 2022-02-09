Kahana Ousts Chareidi Rabbanim, Ensures No New Chareidi Rabbanim Will Be Elected

In his ongoing battle to change the religious status quo in Israel, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana on Monday began his next battle plan, announcing changes in the terms and elections of municipal Rabbanim in order to gradually eliminate all Chareidi Rabbanim.

The plan is crucial for Kahana’s long-term plan to implement far-reaching and sweeping changes in the giyur and kashrus system, as the majority of current municipal Rabbanim refuse to oppose the Rabbanut and/or cooperate with his reforms.

Thirteen municipal Rabbanim will be ousted, nine within the next year, according to his new regulations stipulating that Rabbanim elected before 1974, prior to the regulation that municipal Rabbanim can serve only until the age of 70, must vacate their positions. Rabbanim who find favor in the eyes of Kahana will be appointed instead.

Kahana intends to change the method of electing municipal Rabbanim to ensure that he has complete control over their identities by increasing the number of representatives in the electoral body to ensure that there will be a secular or “dati lite” majority in almost all cities.

His regulations stipulate that “half of the members of the electoral body will be members of the local council.” Members of local councils in the majority of cities are secular. Additionally, he intends to introduce “Rabbinical” representatives as members of the electoral body. His regulations state: “Half of the public representatives will be Rabbanim in Rabbinic positions with public status in local authorities, including neighborhood Rabbanim, community Rabbanim and heads of Torani institutions and/or women serving in halachic positions and women headings Torani institutions.”

Additionally, Kahana reserved a disproportionate amount of power for himself in the makeup of the electoral body, stipulating: “Half of the public representatives will be appointed by the minister after ‘consultation’ with the head of the local authority.”

“Consultation” obviates the need for the mayor or local authority head to consent to the Rav’s appointment. Kahana has already begun wielding his power over mayors as evident by his appointment of a new chairman of the Jerusalem Religious Council opposed by Mayor Moshe Lion.

Another one of Kahana’s plans is to replace 90 religious council heads (out of 130) with his own appointments. He is also changing the requirements for the position to include a bachelor’s degree and a preference for women.

Kahana’s intention is to eliminate council heads affiliated with UTJ and Shas and hire candidates who affiliate with liberal religious values.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)