TEHILLIM: Israeli Chassan In Critical Condition After Falling At His Wedding

A wedding in the city of Modiin ended on a frightening note after the chassan received a serious head injury from falling from a height of almost ten feet (3 meters), Ynet reported

As is done at countless weddings, the friends of the 34-year-old chassan had lifted him up on a table as part of the dancing and he somehow fell backward off the table, hitting his head on the floor and instantly losing consciousness.

Paramedics were called and he was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, where he was hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated. Unfortunately, his condition did not improve overnight and doctors reported on Monday morning that they are continuing to fight for his life.

HaRav Yehudah Meizlik, who officiated at the chasunah and has been close to the chasan since he became frum ten years ago, told Channel 12 News: “They lifted the chassan on a table and at a certain point he apparently lost his balance and fell on the back of his head from a height of three meters. He lost consciousness and the soundman at the wedding, who’s a senior MDA paramedic, administered emergency medical aid.”

“There was screaming and commotion. He’s a wonderful bachur, a successful accountant who waited a very long time to get married. It was such a happy and big wedding and it ended in tza’ar. His wife accompanied him to the hospital in her wedding gown. We have to stop this dangerous minhag of lifting [the chassan and kallah] at weddings.”

Israeli singer Amiran Dvir responded similarly to the incident, stating: “Perhaps it would be worthwhile to end the minhag of lifting the chassan on a table. This isn’t the first chassan that was injured as a result of it.”

The soundman, Pini Rotshtein, later posted a video on social media, saying: “I can’t get the sound of the screaming of the kallah and his parents out of my head. All the members of the band and myself are accepting upon ourselves, and I hope that other bands join us, to stop the music if they lift the chassan in a dangerous way.”

The public is asked to daven for Itai ben Ahuva l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)